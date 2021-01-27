Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. FMR LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 222,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after acquiring an additional 123,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

