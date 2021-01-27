Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $250,000 in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

