Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

WWW opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

