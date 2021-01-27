Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ManTech International by 28.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ManTech International by 309.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

