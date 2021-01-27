Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,089,000 after purchasing an additional 96,213 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after buying an additional 225,991 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 432,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 288,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.