Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

