Critical Review: Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75 FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.89%. FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given FAT Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants -42.94% 5.43% 1.57% FAT Brands -48.26% -553.81% -5.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.72 -$118.29 million $0.47 21.11 FAT Brands $22.50 million 3.42 -$1.02 million ($0.09) -71.78

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

