Critical Comparison: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivendi and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 9 0 3.00 TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivendi and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $17.81 billion 2.13 $1.77 billion $1.58 20.30 TIM $4.22 billion 1.40 $917.85 million $1.03 11.84

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivendi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vivendi has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vivendi pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Vivendi beats TIM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

