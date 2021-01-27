Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

Shares of Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $62.00. Creightons Plc (CRL.L) shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 33,467 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Creightons Plc (CRL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

