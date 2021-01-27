Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

