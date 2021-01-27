Credit Suisse Group Boosts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $87.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of NEP opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 249,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

