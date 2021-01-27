Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.58.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $552.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.09 and a 200-day moving average of $403.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

