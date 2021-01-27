Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 40.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $386.32 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.51. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

