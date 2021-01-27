Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.
CR stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
