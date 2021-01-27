Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

CR stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

