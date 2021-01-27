CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.69. 682,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.11 and a 200-day moving average of $294.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

