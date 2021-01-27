CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 348 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $28,244,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,574. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $158.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

