CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.79. 74,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

