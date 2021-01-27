CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 168,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,914. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

