CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.21 ($0.68) on Wednesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £222.73 million and a PE ratio of 27.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) Company Profile
