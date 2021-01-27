CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.21 ($0.68) on Wednesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £222.73 million and a PE ratio of 27.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

