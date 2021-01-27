Cowen Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $99.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $91.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in V.F. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 595,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

