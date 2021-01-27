Cowen Increases Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $26.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

NYSE AVYA opened at $23.25 on Monday. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

