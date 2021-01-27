Cowen Increases Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $26.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.
NYSE AVYA opened at $23.25 on Monday. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.
In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
