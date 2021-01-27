County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

ICBK stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

