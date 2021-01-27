Costco Wholesale Co. Same-Store Sales Rise 10.7% in December, Stock Rises by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales increased by 10.7% during the month of December. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $364.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

