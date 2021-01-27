Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $2,254,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Corning by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 185.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

