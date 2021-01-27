Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. Raymond James increased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.45 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

