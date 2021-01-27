Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Shares Up 25%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 133,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 611,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

