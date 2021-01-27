Contrasting Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -61.51% N/A -71.83% Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49%

Youdao has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $184.14 million 21.82 -$86.40 million ($0.94) -38.24 Zovio $417.80 million 0.43 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -11.94

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Youdao and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 2 5 0 2.50 Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Youdao currently has a consensus target price of $34.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.25%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

Zovio beats Youdao on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator. The company provides learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services; Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

