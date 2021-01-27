Contrasting MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of MPM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MPM Technologies has a beta of 31.51, suggesting that its share price is 3,051% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MPM Technologies and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 26.92% 14.20% 8.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MPM Technologies and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MPM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 2 8 0 2.80

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.89%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than MPM Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MPM Technologies and Kinross Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 2.54 $718.60 million $0.34 20.74

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than MPM Technologies.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats MPM Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MPM Technologies

MPM Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, supplies, and services air pollution control systems for environmental and industrial companies in the United States and internationally. The company provides air pollution control systems by utilizing wet and dry scrubbers, wet electrostatic precipitators, and venturi absorbers that control air pollution. It also involves in the development and commercialization of Skygas, a waste-to-energy process that converts solid and semi-solid wastes into a clean-burning medium BTU gas that can be used for steam production for electric power generation, as well as for downstream conversion into chemicals. The company's Skygas technology is used for the disposal and gasification of carbonaceous wastes, such as municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, pulp and paper mill sludge, auto fluff, medical waste, and used tires. It has a strategic alliance with Foton Technologies, LLC to develop projects to produce power, chemicals, and liquid fuels utilizing Skygas gasification-derived syngas. The company was formerly known as Montana Precision Mining, Ltd. and changed its name to MPM Technologies, Inc. in August 1995. MPM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Spokane Valley, Washington. MPM Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Carbon Cycle Investments, LLC.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

