Contrasting Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.32 $33.88 million $2.01 8.75 Popular $2.83 billion 1.70 $671.14 million $6.88 8.31

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14% Popular 18.66% 8.51% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Civista Bancshares and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Popular has a consensus price target of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Popular.

Risk and Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Popular beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. It also operates 163 branches in Puerto Rico; 49 branches in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 10 branches in the Virgin Islands, as well as 622 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 119 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

