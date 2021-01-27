Contrasting Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cabot Oil & Gas and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 7 7 0 2.31 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.55 $681.07 million $1.62 11.35 DXI Capital $950,000.00 0.00 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% DXI Capital -482.84% N/A -199.48%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats DXI Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

