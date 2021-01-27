Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $16.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $15,384,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 99,113 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

