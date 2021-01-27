Continental Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

