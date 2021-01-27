Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €118.45 ($139.35) and last traded at €118.55 ($139.47). Approximately 438,168 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €121.60 ($143.06).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

