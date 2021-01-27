ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 3,908,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,143,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.