Constellation Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $326,539.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

