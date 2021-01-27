ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

