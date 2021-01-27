ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $76,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 386,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,714. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.