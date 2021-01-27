CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $975M – 1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $121.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,872.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.