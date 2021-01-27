Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 49,926 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,926 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $143,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

PYPL stock traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.02. 434,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.