Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,927 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 76,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,001. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

