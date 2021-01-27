Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $79.06 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $79,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.58. 66,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.