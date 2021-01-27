Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 10,258 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $91,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after acquiring an additional 318,438 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,548,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 117.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,794. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

