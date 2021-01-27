Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,103 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $95,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,557. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

