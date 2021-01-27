Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,846 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sony by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Sony by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Sony by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sony by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Sony by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $105.00.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

