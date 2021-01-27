Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.