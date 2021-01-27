Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,453,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.15.

CNI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

