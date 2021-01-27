Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after buying an additional 599,146 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,653.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

