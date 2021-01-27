Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Natus Medical worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $924.60 million, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

