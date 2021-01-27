Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,287,115 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 513,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,884,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,042,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

