Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,750 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of IntriCon worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $184.40 million, a PE ratio of -62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

